CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the LSX World Congress 2024

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will present at the LSX World Congress 2024 on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM (GMT+1) in London, England.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the event, visit the conference website.

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website, www.CNSPharma.com, following the conclusion of the conference.

About LSX World Congress 2024

The 10th LSX World Congress gathers the founders and CEOs of innovative start-ups through to healthcare giants, and everyone in between. It represents the breadth and depth of the cutting-edge research and technology driving the advances in the industry right now and in the near future. It is an industry-leading gathering with qualified 1:1 partnering at its core, connecting the biotech, healthtech and medtech industry c-suite with the sector's most active pharma, investors and health technology BD&L teams, R&D leaders, KOLs and top tier service companies who are driving the sector forward.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

