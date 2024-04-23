Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name KENNETH GILMARTIN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE. THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 933,643 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 933,643 £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE



JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name ARVIND BALAN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE. THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 591,226 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 591,226 £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name AZAD HESSAMODINI 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE. 80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 243,532 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 243,532 NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name STEPHEN NICOL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE. 80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 243,510 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 243,510 NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name CRAIG SHANAGHEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE. 80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 280,062 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 280,062 NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name JENNIFER RICHMOND 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE. 80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 321,963 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 321,963 NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name MARLA STORM 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE. 80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 216,489 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 216,489 NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name MICHAEL RASMUSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE. 80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 299,097 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 299,097 NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name MARLA STORM 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. 50% OF THE TOTAL AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 50% VESTING NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2025 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 81,896 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 81,896 NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name MICHAEL RASMUSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. 50% OF THE TOTAL AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 50% VESTING NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2025 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 136,492 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 136,492 NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name JENNIFER RICHMOND 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. THE AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN APRIL 2027 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 153,023 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 153,023 NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name ARVIND BALAN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD AND IMMEDIATE VEST OF 1,290,850 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. AWARD OF 257,036 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2025. AWARD OF 1,306,403 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE, FOR THE PERIOD 2023-2025. AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026. AWARD OF 1,430,822 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2025. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 4,285,111 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 4,285,111 NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name KENNETH GILMARTIN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023. DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 81,618 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 81,618 £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE OF TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name AZAD HESSAMODINI 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023. DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 29,348 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 29,348 £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status FORMER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023. DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 47,667 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 47,667 £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name STEPHEN NICOL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023. DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 29,066 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 29,066 £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name CRAIG SHANAGHEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023. DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 33,751 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 33,751 £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-19 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them