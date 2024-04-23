Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
KENNETH GILMARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
933,643
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
ARVIND BALAN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
591,226
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
AZAD HESSAMODINI
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
243,532
NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
243,510
NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
CRAIG SHANAGHEY
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
280,062
NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
JENNIFER RICHMOND
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
321,963
NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
MARLA STORM
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
216,489
NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
MICHAEL RASMUSON
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
299,097
NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
MARLA STORM
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.
50% OF THE TOTAL AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 50% VESTING NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2025
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
81,896
NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
MICHAEL RASMUSON
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.
50% OF THE TOTAL AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 50% VESTING NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2025
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
136,492
NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
JENNIFER RICHMOND
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.
THE AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN APRIL 2027
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
153,023
NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
ARVIND BALAN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD AND IMMEDIATE VEST OF 1,290,850 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.
AWARD OF 257,036 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2025.
AWARD OF 1,306,403 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE, FOR THE PERIOD 2023-2025. AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026.
AWARD OF 1,430,822 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2025.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,285,111
NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
KENNETH GILMARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
81,618
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE OF TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
AZAD HESSAMODINI
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
29,348
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
DAVID KEMP
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
FORMER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
47,667
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
29,066
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
CRAIG SHANAGHEY
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
33,751
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
JENNIFER RICHMOND
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
35,273
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-19
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE