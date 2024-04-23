Anzeige
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
22.04.24
16:31 Uhr
1,787 Euro
+0,006
+0,34 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7471,77317:11
1,7471,77317:11
PR Newswire
23.04.2024 | 16:00
87 Leser
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

KENNETH GILMARTIN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.

THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

933,643

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

933,643

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE


JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

ARVIND BALAN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.

THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

591,226

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

591,226

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

AZAD HESSAMODINI

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

243,532

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

243,532

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

243,510

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

243,510

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

CRAIG SHANAGHEY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

280,062

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

280,062

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

JENNIFER RICHMOND

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

321,963

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

321,963

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

MARLA STORM

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

216,489

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

216,489

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

MICHAEL RASMUSON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2024-2026 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2027 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2029

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

299,097

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

299,097

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

MARLA STORM

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.

50% OF THE TOTAL AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 50% VESTING NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2025

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

81,896

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

81,896

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

MICHAEL RASMUSON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.

50% OF THE TOTAL AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 50% VESTING NO EARLIER THAN 28 DECEMBER 2025

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

136,492

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

136,492

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

JENNIFER RICHMOND

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.

THE AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN APRIL 2027

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

153,023

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

153,023

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

ARVIND BALAN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD AND IMMEDIATE VEST OF 1,290,850 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.

AWARD OF 257,036 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2025.

AWARD OF 1,306,403 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE, FOR THE PERIOD 2023-2025. AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026.

AWARD OF 1,430,822 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. AWARD WILL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2025.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

4,285,111

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

4,285,111

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

KENNETH GILMARTIN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

81,618

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

81,618

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE OF TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

AZAD HESSAMODINI

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

29,348

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

29,348

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

DAVID KEMP

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

FORMER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

47,667

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

47,667

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

29,066

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

29,066

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

CRAIG SHANAGHEY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

33,751

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

33,751

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

JENNIFER RICHMOND

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN ("DSP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WOOD ANNUAL BONUS PLAN 2023.

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

35,273

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

35,273

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE


© 2024 PR Newswire
