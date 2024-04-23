Natural Products: Newtopia Now, August Launch Event from New Hope Network, Unveils First Reveal of Neighborhood Concept

Focus on curated brand-to-buyer experience and enhanced matchmaking offers opportunities for deep relationship building, connecting brands to key retailers, press and investors.

Newtopia Now, an entirely reimagined event from New Hope Network, centered around conscious consumer packaged goods (CPG), is launching August 25-28, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Colorado is widely recognized as the burgeoning hub for health and wellness and sets the stage for the latest leading influence in conscious CPG discovery and connection. Newtopia Now focuses on curated product discovery, insightful content and deepened connections that evolve the buying experience from transactional to relational. Its "neighborhood" concept creates a new format for exploration of products, brand activations and content, offering greater access to the emerging brands and ideas defining the future of CPG.

The dynamic event will highlight influential industry trends key to retail buying decisions, including innovations in food, nutrition, agriculture, sustainability, multicultural products, and conscious beauty. The programming will feature sessions such as Buyerside Chats-which provide an opportunity for exhibiting brands and leading retailers to discuss product innovations and trends for the year-Retail Insights Workshops, inspiring Newtopia Now Ambassador Talks and a keynote from The Blue Zones' Dan Buettner Plus. In addition, offsite events at top restaurants, Red Rocks, Meow Wolf and more, provide truly one-of-a-kind networking opportunities.

The Market at Newtopia Now is a next-generation trade show product showcase and will be merchandised as a consumer-style marketplace featuring future bestsellers and vital consumer insights where attendees can browse as if shopping in a retail store. Newtopia Now will also offer the most advanced matchmaking platform ever available at any New Hope Network event. Conscious Connections, the matchmaking experience at Newtopia Now, will ensure productive, fruitful and authentic connections through a data-driven process fueled by detailed metrics and product attributes from Beacon Discovery, the only discovery and engagement platform for natural products brands and retailers.

"In launching Newtopia Now, we are building the exclusive platform where relationships will flourish, time is honored and the experience is designed with purpose," shares Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President of New Hope Network. "By leveraging rich technology in discovery platforms that is not accessible anywhere else, partnered with award-winning proprietary consumer insights driving the content, this brand-new event will offer unparalleled perspective and connection to the leaders and key voices in the industry that everyone is trying to reach to expand, grow, and create business. Newtopia Now champions conscious health and the future of CPG in a way that has never been done before, forging pathways that unite passion, purpose and progress."

"Newtopia Now offers a unique experience for our team of buyers to become even more connected and interactive with leading brands. We are excited to go to an event that helps us maximize our productivity with our customers and allows us to get new and exciting first- to- market products for our stores,." says Darren Viscount, Senior Category Manager at Bristol Farms.

The brand-new "Neighborhood" format will host natural, organic and purpose-driven products in four unique mission-driven locations: Thrive, Represent, Regenerate and Glow.

Thrive serves as the ultimate destination for the latest in conscious CPG health and vitality in food, beverage and nutrition. From the next generation of supplements to a wide assortment of plant-based, organic and better-for-you foods, Thrive embodies the future of human health and nutrition.

Represent spotlights diversity through a vibrant array of multicultural products, founders and ideas worthy of celebration. Represent will feature vibrant multicultural offerings and CPG brands across all categories from underrepresented communities, supporting development of meaningful relationships with mission-driven brand leaders from women-, LGBTQ- and minority-owned companies.

Regenerate presents a plethora of sustainable and regenerative products and business models making a positive environmental impact, enabling exploration of the best new thinking in environmentally friendly CPG. Brands committed to regenerative agriculture, sustainability and social impact will be featured in Newtopia Now's Regenerate Neighborhood.

Glow captures the future of conscious beauty, women's health and holistic wellness, highlighting a range of companies that support the evolving generation of conscious shoppers. Brands in Glow will feature the latest cosmetics, skin care, hair care, nutricosmetics and wellness products.

Brands confirmed to participate include Trace Minerals Research, Food For Life Baking Company, Liquid I.V., Harmless Harvest, Dr. Bronner's, Lily of the Desert, Ancient Nutrition and Flax4Life among many others. Visit www.newtopianow.com to view additional exhibitors.

Registration is open for Newtopia Now, August 25-28 at the Denver Convention Center. Space is limited. For more information and to register visit www.newtopianow.com.

About New Hope Network?

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information visit www.newhope.com.

About Informa Markets?

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.?

Media Contact?:

pr@newhope.com

SOURCE: Natural Products

View the original press release on accesswire.com