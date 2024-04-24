

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Inflation is expected to rise 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent on quarter and 4.1 percent on year in the three months prior.



In the previous quarter, the trimmed mean was up 0.8 percent on quarter and 4.2 percent on year, while the weighted median rose 0.9 percent on quarter and 4.4 percent on year.



New Zealand will release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were worth NZ$6.11 billion and exports were ay NZ$5.89 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$218 million.



Japan will see March numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no change at an annual 2.1 percent.



