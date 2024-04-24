

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $455 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $576 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $429 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $6.42 billion from $5.72 billion last year.



Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $455 Mln. vs. $576 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.42 Bln vs. $5.72 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken