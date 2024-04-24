

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.3 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.1 percent and was up from the upwardly revised 2.2 percent gain in February (originally 2.1 percent).



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.8 percent - accelerating from 0.3 percent in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, producer prices rose 0.8 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken