

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) reported that its group sales for the first-quarter declined 6% to 14.40 billion Swiss francs from 15.32 billion francs last year. At constant exchange rates, quarterly sales increased 2% as strong demand for newer medicines as well as diagnostics products including immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry tests and advanced staining solutions more than offset the anticipated decline in COVID-19-related sales and the impact of biosimilar/generic erosion.



After the latest quarter, the impact of the drop in COVID-19-related sales is largely over and there will be no further material impact on Group sales.



Excluding COVID-19-related products, quarterly sales increased by 7%.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Roche still expects an increase in group sales in the mid single digit range at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to develop broadly in line with sales growth at constant exchange rates, excluding the impact from resolution of tax disputes in 2023. The company expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken