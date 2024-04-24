BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January-March 2024

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"During the first quarter of the year, we continued making excellent progress with our clinical pipeline targeting TNFR2 and FcyRIIB, building on the momentum we generated during a very successful 2023. Looking ahead in 2024, we are preparing for multiple data presentations for our six ongoing clinical programs." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

(R) CASI Pharmaceuticals reported positive interim Phase 1 data for BI-1206 in NHL in China

Supply agreement signed with AstraZeneca to evaluate BI-1206 in combination with rituximab and Calquence® (acalabrutinib)

BioInvent regained the rights to immuno-oncology targets from Exelixis

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

New clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement signed with MSD to evaluate BI-1910, the company's second anti-TNFR2 antibody in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

First quarter 2024

Net sales, SEK 5.9 (16.2) million

Profit/loss after tax, SEK -77.9 (-73.7) million

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution, SEK -1.18 (-1.12)

Cash flow from operating activities, SEK -65.9 (-78.9) million

Liquid funds, current and long-term investments at the end of the period, SEK 1,219.2 (1,546.4) million

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com



BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

