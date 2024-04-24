HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - KONE Oyj (KNYJY) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year
The company's bottom line came in at Euro205.9 million, or Euro0.39 per share. This compares with Euro185.7 million, or Euro0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to Euro2.568 billion from Euro2.556 billion last year.
KONE Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): Euro205.9 Mln. vs. Euro185.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro0.39 vs. Euro0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro2.568 Bln vs. Euro2.556 Bln last year.
