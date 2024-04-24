

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 10-year high of 101.07 against the yen and a 10-month high of 1.0983 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 100.42 and 1.0932, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to near 2-week highs of 0.6530, 1.6408 and 0.8916 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6485, 1.6490 and 0.8861, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 102.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the kiwi, 0.67 against the greenback, 1.63 against the euro and 0.90 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken