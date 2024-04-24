

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK), a distribution and outsourcing company, Wednesday said its revenue in the first quarter declined 2.4 percent at constant exchange rates, mainly driven by volume reduction in the U.S. foodservice redistribution business.



Organic revenue, adjusted for trading days declined 5.4 percent.



However, Bunzl reiterated its full-year outlook, still expecting revenue to grow slightly at constant exchange rates.



