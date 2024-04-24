

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



For the full year, KONE Oyj (KNYJY) expects sales to grow 0 percent to 5 percent at comparable exchange rates. Earlier, the company had said it was expecting sales to be stable or to grow slightly at comparable exchange rates. Excluding items, EBIT margin is projected to be in the range of 11.5 percent to 12.3 percent, for the year. Previously, the improvement in adjusted EBIT margin was expected to continue, albeit with less tailwinds than in 2023.



Q1 Results:



KONE Oyj (KNYJY) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at Euro205.9 million, or Euro0.39 per share. This compares with Euro185.7 million, or Euro0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to Euro2.568 billion from Euro2.556 billion last year.



KONE Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): Euro205.9 Mln. vs. Euro185.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro0.39 vs. Euro0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro2.568 Bln vs. Euro2.556 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken