

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJ) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at ¥59.949 billion, or ¥60.67 per share. This compares with ¥56.410 billion, or ¥55.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to ¥988.519 billion from ¥971.125 billion last year.



Canon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): ¥59.949 Bln. vs. ¥56.410 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): ¥60.67 vs. ¥55.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): ¥988.519 Bln vs. ¥971.125 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken