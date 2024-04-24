TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJ) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at ¥59.949 billion, or ¥60.67 per share. This compares with ¥56.410 billion, or ¥55.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to ¥988.519 billion from ¥971.125 billion last year.
Canon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): ¥59.949 Bln. vs. ¥56.410 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): ¥60.67 vs. ¥55.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): ¥988.519 Bln vs. ¥971.125 Bln last year.
