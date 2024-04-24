BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.
The NZ dollar rose to near 2-week highs of 0.5952 against the U.S. dollar and 92.14 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5930 and 91.85, respectively.
Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.7997 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.8033.
If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 93.00 against the yen and 1.78 against the euro.
