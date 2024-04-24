SES is now deploying O3b mPOWER services worldwide, delivering high throughput, flexibility and low latency

SES announced today that O3b mPOWER, its second-generation software-enabled satellite system, is now operational and can provide high-performance connectivity services around the globe. With the first six O3b mPOWER satellites operating at medium Earth orbit (MEO) or 8,000km away from the Earth and with extensive ground infrastructure built around the world, SES will be introducing services in the coming months to O3b mPOWER customers to deliver reliable connectivity services ranging from tens of Mbps to multiple gigabits per second.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423122963/en/

SES's O3b mPOWER System Starts Providing High-performance Connectivity Services (Photo: Business Wire)

To date, SES has launched six out of 13 O3b mPOWER high-throughput and low-latency satellites, which together with strategically located satellite ground stations, enable SES to serve customers across multiple market segments around the world. With the O3b mPOWER system now operational, SES strengthens its unique MEO network capabilities by complementing its O3b constellation. The launch of the next two O3b mPOWER satellites is expected in late 2024.

In combination with SES's MEO and geostationary (GEO) networks as well as access to low Earth orbit (LEO) solutions via strategic partnerships, SES is uniquely positioned as an all-orbit solutions provider delivering an attractive combination of high data rates, low latency, service reliability, and flexibility to meet customers' requirements anywhere.

"We are very excited that O3b mPOWER is now ready to serve our customers around the world. Over the last few years, our SES team, along with our technology partners across space and ground segments, have worked tirelessly to bring our O3b mPOWER system online. I'm proud to say that all the core infrastructure is deployed, tested and ready on a global basis," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. "The demand for O3b mPOWER solutions is very high, and this moment has been long-awaited by our customers. Over the coming weeks we will work with our mobility, government, enterprise and cloud customers on O3b mPOWER onboarding plans. We're eager to empower their operations with reliable, high-performance, and secure services."

Follow us on:

X Facebook YouTube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates the world's only geosynchronous orbit and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance. By leveraging its vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 6,400 channels, reaching 363 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423122963/en/

Contacts:

Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com