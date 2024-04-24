

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen declined to a 34-year low of 154.95 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 17-year low of 113.38 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 154.82 and 113.30, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to a 16-year low of 165.85 and a 2-week low of 192.96 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 165.65 and 192.73, respectively.



The yen edged down to 169.88 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 169.77, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 156.00 against the greenback, 115.00 against the loonie, 167.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the pound and 171.00 against the franc.



