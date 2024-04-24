

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK), a Dutch brewer, reported that its revenue in the first quarter was 8.2 billion euros, up 7.2%. Net revenue (beia) was 6.8 billion euros, up 9.4% organically.



Total consolidated volume increased 4.3% and net revenue (beia) per hectolitre was up 4.9%. Price mix on a constant geographic basis increased by 6.0%, mainly driven by pricing and in line with inflation.



Looking ahead for the full year, the company still expects to grow operating profit (beia) organically in the range of a low- to high-single-digit.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken