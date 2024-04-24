AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK), a Dutch brewer, reported that its revenue in the first quarter was 8.2 billion euros, up 7.2%. Net revenue (beia) was 6.8 billion euros, up 9.4% organically.
Total consolidated volume increased 4.3% and net revenue (beia) per hectolitre was up 4.9%. Price mix on a constant geographic basis increased by 6.0%, mainly driven by pricing and in line with inflation.
Looking ahead for the full year, the company still expects to grow operating profit (beia) organically in the range of a low- to high-single-digit.
