

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter attributable silver production, including Silverstream, increased 2.7 percent to 13.51 million ounces from last year's 13.15 million ounces. The company attributed the growth higher contribution from Juanicipio, the higher ore grade at San Julián Veins and higher volume of ore processed at Saucito, partly offset by the lower ore grade and volume at Fresnillo and San Julián.



Meanwhile, quarterly attributable gold production fell 18.6 percent in the first quarter to 140.85 koz, mainly due to the lower volume of ore processed at Herradura and the mine closure plan at Noche Buena, partly mitigated by the increased contribution from Juanicipio.



Attributable by-product lead production was up 11.6 percent and zinc production went up 8.5 percent from last year.



Looking ahead to the full year 2024, the group said its outlook is in line with its prior expectations. It continues to expect attributable silver production in the range of 55.0 - 62.0 moz, including Silverstream, and attributable gold production in the range of 580 - 630 koz.



