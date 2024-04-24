LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons plc (PZC.L), a manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, Wednesday said its revenue for the third quarter on a reported basis declined 23.7 percent, primarily due to the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira, which was on average 60% lower in the quarter compared to the prior year period.
On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew 6.4 percent.
Additionally, PZ Cussons said it plans to sell its self tanning brand St. Tropez, to focus more on core businesses. The company is also evaluating strategic options to reduce risk in its African operations.
