

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered consumer healthcare business Haleon plc (HLN) on Wednesday said its Chief Financial Officer Tobias Hestler decided to resign on health grounds, with effect from November 1.



Consequently the company appointed Dawn Allen as its new finance chief.



Dawn is currently the CFO at Tate & Lyle plc. Prior to that she was Global CFO and VP Global Transformation at Mars Inc., where she had a 25-year career.



Dawn would join Haleon on 28 October 2024 and would assume the role of CFO on the same date.



