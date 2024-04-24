

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic Plc (FTC.L), maker of products for the aerospace, defense, telecoms, and space markets, said on Wednesday that EBITDA and revenue outlook for both full-year 2024 and 2025 will exceed current market estimates.



Filtronic said in a statement that it closed several significant contracts with new customers in the first half of 2024, including important initial production orders in the fast-growing LEO space market.



As a result, for the full-year 2024, revenue is expected to be marginally ahead of expectations and EBITDA will be significantly ahead of projections.



'These recent contract wins give us better visibility over the medium term due to the growing orderbook, increased confidence in the LEO space market and the ability of Filtronic to scale manufacturing in support of the LEO constellation and ground station deployment,' the company said.



Subsequently, Filtronic expects EBITDA and revenue for the full-year 2025 to be significantly ahead of current market expectations.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken