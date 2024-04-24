

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the euro and the pound in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 1-week low of 1.0715 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0699.



Against the pound, the greenback slid to a 5-day low of 1.2465 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.2448.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro and 1.28 against the pound.



