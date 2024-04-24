

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded higher on Wednesday after survey data from the ifo Institute showed business sentiment in the country improved in April.



The business confidence index climbed to 89.4 in April while economists had forecast the score to rise moderately to 88.9 from March's initially estimated value of 87.8.



The benchmark DAX was up 61 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,199 after surging 1.6 percent the previous day.



Tech stocks advanced, with Infineon Technologies rising about half a percent.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were seeing modest gains.



Biotech Evotec SE slumped 32 percent after reporting its full-year results and naming a new chief executive.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken