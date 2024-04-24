Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C889 | ISIN: IT0005468191 | Ticker-Symbol: J79
Frankfurt
23.04.24
08:59 Uhr
0,464 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESTRIMA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESTRIMA SPA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 11:30
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Estrima S.p.A.: Birò by Estrima, the compact electric vehicle ready to revolutionize urban mobility in Europe, confirms its growth in 2023 and seeks new partners

PORDENONE, Italy, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrima, a company with over 15 years' experience in the industry and a stable market position, offers an innovative solution for urban mobility with Birò, the smallest four-wheel electric vehicle available. Outstanding for its adaptability to modern urban needs, this solution guarantees sustainability, efficiency, and functionality.

Birò by Estrima, the compact electric vehicle ready to revolutionize urban mobility in Europe, confirms its growth in 2023 and seeks new partners

During 2023, together with Brieda E C S.r.l. and Sharbie S.r.l., Gruppo Estrima reported a 20% growth in revenues compared to 2022, reaching EUR 43.3 million, an achievement made possible by Birò's high-growth sales, which increased by 25% in 2023. This success was accomplished by executing Estrima's corporate strategy in their main markets (Italy, the Netherlands, and France). Moreover, Estrima decided to expand their foothold by accessing new markets (Germany, Sweden, Slovenia, Croatia, Spain, and Belgium).

In Italy, for example, a market directly operated by Estrima without the support of any partners, the company registered a 54% sales upsurge of Birò, a testament to the soundness of their business model, corporate strategy, and the increasing popularity of the brand.

With its unique features and compact dimensions, Birò represents an ideal alternative to traditional cars. Easy to drive in urban traffic, and straightforward to park practically anywhere, with its four disk brakes and robust shaped steel body, it offers a high standard of safety. Its ReMove removable battery completely reduces charging times, guaranteeing continuous use of the vehicle.

The demand for electric micro-mobility options is an ever-growing trend that aims to replace bulkier means of transport with more agile and environmentally friendly solutions. This is why Estrima is preparing to expand its presence throughout Europe, supported by local partners who have a good knowledge of their respective regions and are well equipped to apply Estrima's strategy in their countries.

Contact:
Giovanni Brusegan, giovanni.brusegan@estrima.com, +39 328 751 3150

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393396/Estrima_Biro.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393397/Biro_Logo.jpg

Birò Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biro-by-estrima-the-compact-electric-vehicle-ready-to-revolutionize-urban-mobility-in-europe-confirms-its-growth-in-2023-and-seeks-new-partners-302124744.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.