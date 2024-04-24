Estrima S.p.A.: Birò by Estrima, the compact electric vehicle ready to revolutionize urban mobility in Europe, confirms its growth in 2023 and seeks new partners

PORDENONE, Italy, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrima, a company with over 15 years' experience in the industry and a stable market position, offers an innovative solution for urban mobility with Birò, the smallest four-wheel electric vehicle available. Outstanding for its adaptability to modern urban needs, this solution guarantees sustainability, efficiency, and functionality.

During 2023, together with Brieda E C S.r.l. and Sharbie S.r.l., Gruppo Estrima reported a 20% growth in revenues compared to 2022, reaching EUR 43.3 million, an achievement made possible by Birò's high-growth sales, which increased by 25% in 2023. This success was accomplished by executing Estrima's corporate strategy in their main markets (Italy, the Netherlands, and France). Moreover, Estrima decided to expand their foothold by accessing new markets (Germany, Sweden, Slovenia, Croatia, Spain, and Belgium).

In Italy, for example, a market directly operated by Estrima without the support of any partners, the company registered a 54% sales upsurge of Birò, a testament to the soundness of their business model, corporate strategy, and the increasing popularity of the brand.

With its unique features and compact dimensions, Birò represents an ideal alternative to traditional cars. Easy to drive in urban traffic, and straightforward to park practically anywhere, with its four disk brakes and robust shaped steel body, it offers a high standard of safety. Its ReMove removable battery completely reduces charging times, guaranteeing continuous use of the vehicle.

The demand for electric micro-mobility options is an ever-growing trend that aims to replace bulkier means of transport with more agile and environmentally friendly solutions. This is why Estrima is preparing to expand its presence throughout Europe, supported by local partners who have a good knowledge of their respective regions and are well equipped to apply Estrima's strategy in their countries.

