

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks hit a fresh record high on Wednesday, though overall gains remained capped ahead of earnings results from megacap U.S. tech and growth companies.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 35 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,080, extending gains for a sixth consecutive session.



Sound Energy fell 2.6 percent after the upstream gas company slipped to a loss in FY23 as expressed concern about continuing as a going concern.



Engineering group Filtronic soared 48 percent after announcing a strategic partnership and commercial agreement with Space Exploration Technologies Corp.



Fresnillo was down about 1 percent after reporting a drop in Q1 gold and silver output.



Lloyds Bank dropped half a percent despite backing its FY24 margin view.



Reckitt Benckiser jumped 5.4 percent as it reported Q1 like-for-like net revenue growth of 1.5 percent.



