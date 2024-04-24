

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $299 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $383 million, or $4.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $3.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $2.30 billion from $2.33 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $299 Mln. vs. $383 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.40 vs. $4.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.30 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.



