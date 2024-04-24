

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $541 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $577 million or $1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.97 billion from $4.16 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $541 Mln. vs. $433 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.75 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.97 Bln vs. $4.16 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken