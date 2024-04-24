BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $541 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $577 million or $1.86 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.97 billion from $4.16 billion last year.
TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $541 Mln. vs. $433 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.75 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.97 Bln vs. $4.16 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX