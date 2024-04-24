

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - After prolonged political battle, US Congress passed the bipartisan Bill on $95 billion foreign security aid package.



Senate passed the $95.34 billion national security supplemental package by a 79-18 vote Tuesday night with the support of 31 Republican senators.



The House of Representatives had approved the measure Saturday.



President Joe Biden said he will sign the bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches his desk Wednesday 'so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week'.



'The need is urgent: for Ukraine, facing unrelenting bombardment from Russia; for Israel, which just faced unprecedented attacks from Iran; for refugees and those impacted by conflicts and natural disasters around the world, including in Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti; and for our partners seeking security and stability in the Indo-Pacific,' he said in a statement shortly after the passage of the Bill.



He thanked Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell for a critical political success for his administration. 'This critical legislation will make our nation and world more secure as we support our friends who are defending themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin', Biden said.



The security package mainly includes $60.06 billion to support Ukraine; $26.4 billion in security assistance for Israel and humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the West Bank; and $8.1 billion for allies in the Asia-Pacific.



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Senate for passing the badly needed foreign aid package.



'This vote reinforces America's role as a beacon of democracy and the leader of the free world. Ukraine's long-range capabilities, artillery, and air defense are critical tools for restoring just peace sooner,' he said in a message posted on X.



