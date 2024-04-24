

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $495 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $300 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $832 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $3.86 billion from $3.39 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $495 Mln. vs. $300 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.86 Bln vs. $3.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 to $0.59 Full year EPS guidance: $2.29 to $2.34



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken