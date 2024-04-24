WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $741 million, or $6.11 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $9.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $7.23 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $29.61 billion from $26.74 billion last year.
Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $741 Mln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.11 vs. $9.87 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $29.61 Bln vs. $26.74 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.00
