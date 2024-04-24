

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, transportation solutions provider Wabtec Corp. (WAB) raised its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.00 to $7.40 per share on sales between $10.25 billion and $10.55 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $5.50 to $6.90 per share on sales between $10.05 billion and $10.35 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.79 per share on revenues of $10.20 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



