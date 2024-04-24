WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):
Earnings: $58.2 million in Q1 vs. -$22.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.42 in Q1 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.9 million or $0.61 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.27 per share Revenue: $757.3 million in Q1 vs. $1.001 billion in the same period last year.
