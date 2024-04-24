

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reported Wednesday net income attributable to the company for the first quarter of $393.4 million or $2.70 per share, higher than $387.9 million or $2.67 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $3.67 per share, compared to $3.40 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter declined 7 percent to $2.29 billion from $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues were also down 7 percent in constant currency. Analysts expected revenues of $2.31 billion for the quarter.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $15.00 to $16.00 per share on a revenue decline in the low to mid-single digits.



The Street is looking for earnings of $15.46 per share on a revenue decline of 4.0 percent to $9.45 billion for the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken