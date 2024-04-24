

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence improved in April to the highest level in a year, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index climbed to 97.0 in April from 94.2 in the previous month.



Further, this was the highest reading since April 2023, when it was 97.5.



Similarly, the business sentiment index rose to 95.6 from 93.0 a month ago. The industrial confidence index increased to 92.5 from 88.9, while the sentiment index in trade dropped to 92.7 from 93.0 in the previous month.



Data showed confidence among consumers strengthened strongly in April, and the sentiment index climbed to a 31-month high of 103.8 from 99.9 in the previous month. The number of respondents expecting a deterioration in the overall economic situation in the next twelve months decreased for the fourth time in a row.



