

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive earnings updates from the corporate sector helped markets extend gains. Bank of America upgrading the Tesla stock to Buy also boosted sentiment.



In economic data, markets expect the Durable Goods Orders from the U.S. due on Wednesday, to show a reading of 2.5 percent in March, versus 1.3 percent in the previous month.



Wall Street Futures are trading mixed ahead of the GDP update from the U.S. due on Thursday and the PCE-based inflation readings due on Friday. European benchmarks rallied amidst Germany's Ifo Business Climate Indicator touching an 11-month high. Asian shares finished mostly higher amidst a higher-than-expected CPI reading from Australia and ahead of Bank of Japan's interest rate decision due late on Thursday.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices moved lower. Gold extended losses. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,481.20, down 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,075.30, up 0.09% Germany's DAX at 18,192.75, up 0.28% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,088.36, up 0.54% France's CAC 40 at 8,138.97, up 0.41% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,028.15, up 0.40% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,410.50, up 2.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,683.00, down 0.01% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,044.82, up 0.76% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,201.27, up 2.21%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0688, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.2435, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 154.93, up 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6499, up 0.22% USD/CAD at 1.3685, up 0.18% Dollar Index at 105.83, up 0.15%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.638%, up 0.85% Germany at 2.5520%, up 1.84% France at 3.046%, up 1.53% U.K. at 4.3440%, up 2.31% Japan at 0.884%, down 0.45%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $88.16, down 0.29%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $83.01, down 0.42%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,330.35, down 0.50%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,340.98, up 0.27% Ethereum at $3,260.97, up 2.79% BNB at $611.71, up 0.90% Solana at $157.58, up 2.03% XRP at $0.5443, down 0.06%.



