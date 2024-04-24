

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on two Iranian companies and four individuals for their years-long cyber attacks targeting U.S. companies on behalf of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC).



Iranian nationals Hossein Harooni, Reza Kazemifar, Komeil Baradaran Salmani, and Alireza Shafie Nasab were targeted for their involvement in a cyber-enabled campaign to compromise more than a dozen U.S. companies and government entities through cyber operations, including spear phishing and malware attacks.



They include the U.S. Departments of Treasury and State, defense contractors, and two New York-based companies.



The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of the group and the defendants.



Dadeh Afzar Arman and Mehrsam Andisheh Saz Nik, which are used as front companies to support the IRGC-CEC, also were sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).



The U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation unsealed an indictment against the four individuals for their roles in cyber activity targeting U.S. entities.



