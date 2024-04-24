Moderna, Inc.: Moderna and OpenAI Collaborate To Advance mRNA Medicine

Generative AI will help advance Moderna's broad and diverse portfolio to maximize the Company's impact on patients

Moderna embeds OpenAI's generative AI tools throughout its organization and sees early success with broad adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise

CAMBRIDGE, MA AND SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and OpenAI today announced their ongoing collaboration to co-innovate with a shared vision of AI's transformative potential in the future of business and healthcare. Moderna is a digital-first company that has leveraged the power of machine learning since its beginnings. This strong data foundation, along with its robust culture of learning, positions the Company to responsibly and seamlessly integrate generative AI into its operations and capitalize on next-generation AI innovation.

The organizations began their collaboration in early 2023 with the launch of Moderna's own instance of ChatGPT, called mChat, which was internally built on top of OpenAI's API. With more than 80% internal adoption since its debut, this initial success accelerated an AI culture that led to the deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise and its enhanced capabilities such as Advanced Analytics, Image Generation and GPTs. These GPTs are now embedded across Moderna's business functions - from legal, to research, to manufacturing, to commercial - and are purpose-built as assistants that work beside Moderna's employees, augmenting their roles through personalized support. With these tools serving as an extension to Moderna's team, the Company can advance its mission to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines.

"Just as the introduction of the personal computer in the 1980's changed the way we work and live, AI is on a path to completely transform our everyday lives - and OpenAI is helping to lead the way. Both our companies have shared values and are research-driven organizations pushing the boundaries of technology to drive transformation," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Moderna has an ambitious plan to launch multiple products over the next few years, and collaborations with companies like OpenAI are critical to our ability to scale and maximize our impact on patients."

"Moderna is leading the way by empowering all of its employees to use AI to tackle complex problems," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Moderna to bring a new generation of medicines to patients in need."

In the few months since adopting ChatGPT Enterprise, Moderna has deployed more than 750 GPTs across the Company that help drive automation and productivity. This includes the Company's Dose ID GPT, which uses ChatGPT Enterprise's Advanced Data Analytics feature to further evaluate the optimal vaccine dose selected by the clinical study team. By applying standard dose selection criteria and principles, Dose ID provides a rationale, references its sources, and generates informative charts illustrating the key findings. This allows for a detailed review, led by humans and augmented with AI input, while prioritizing safety and optimizing the vaccine dose profile prior to further development in late-stage clinical trials.

To learn more about Moderna's and OpenAI's collaboration, watch an overview video linked here and read a detailed case study linked here.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.?

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna's investments in digital and AI and the potential impact of AI on Moderna's business, including to accelerate innovation and improve efficiency and scalability across the value chain in areas such as dose selection. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Christopher Ridley

Head of Global Media Relations

+1 617-800-3651

christopher.ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

OpenAI Contacts

Media:

Steve Sharpe

Communications

+1 650-224-2362

ssharpe@openai.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com