

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) reported that its first quarter net income declined to C$256 million from C$511 million, last year. Earnings per share was C$0.46 compared to C$1.00. Adjusted earnings per share was C$0.99 compared to C$1.09. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue was C$4.90 billion, up 28% from last year. Total service revenue was C$4.36 billion, an increase of 31%. Analysts on average had estimated C$4.92 billion in revenue.



