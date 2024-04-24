

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Hookipa Pharma Inc. (HOOK) announced on Wednesday that it has received FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug or IND application for HB-700, a new therapy for KRAS-mutated cancers.



The company also disclosed that with this IND submission, it will receive a final $10 million payment from Roche Holding AG (RHHBY).



As of April 25, 2024, the company will have full control over the associated intellectual property portfolio and complete collaboration and licensing rights for the HB-700 program.



The company plans to present preclinical data in an abstract at the American Society for Clinical Oncology 2024 Annual Meeting.



