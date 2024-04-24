

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP, CP.TO) reported Wednesday that first-quarter net income attributable to controlling shareholders declined to 3 percent to C$775 million or C$0.83 per share from C$800 million or C$0.86 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, core adjusted combined earnings for the quarter was C$0.93 per share, compared to C$0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for the quarter surged 55 percent to C$3.52 billion from C$2.27 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.94 per share on revenues of C$3.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken