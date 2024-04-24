Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
24.04.24
16:40 Uhr
312,60 Euro
-4,05
-1,28 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
312,05312,4016:44
312,05312,3016:44
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2024 | 15:50
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Home Depot Wins 2024 Energy Star Retail Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence

Originally published on Built From Scratch

The Home Depot has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence. This underscores the company's unwavering commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship.

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Awards celebrate businesses and organizations that prioritize energy efficiency and environmental protection through initiatives like promoting and selling ENERGY STAR certified products. The Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards, presented to partners who have consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation in energy efficiency.

As a leading retailer, The Home Depot has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment in this regard. "We are thrilled to be recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence," said Candace Rodriguez, senior director of sustainability at The Home Depot. "Thank you ENERGY STAR for recognizing our dedication to environmental stewardship and helping our customers make energy-efficient product choices."

Learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability by visiting our Eco Actions website or by reviewing the latest ESG report.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.