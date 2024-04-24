

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE) announces that its Italian subsidiary Ferrari S.p.A. has signed a multiyear partnership agreement with HP Inc. (HPQ), through which its brand will appear on racing properties of Scuderia Ferrari.



As per the agreement, Ferrari will deploy HP technology and services, including adaptive PCs and devices, collaboration products and services, and printing capabilities, to help accelerate performance on and off the track. The multi-year title partnership will carry the brand identity 'Scuderia Ferrari HP.'



The HP logo will make its debut on the Maranello F1 cars ahead of Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May 3-5.



