Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentation at the 2024 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 31-June 4 in Chicago.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Breaking from the paradigm of antibody-drug conjugates: Evaluation of clinical pharmacokinetics and safety of Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTCs)

Poster Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m. CT

Abstract Number: 3088

Speaker/Lead Author: Justin Bader, Pharm.D., MBA, Bicycle Therapeutics

Title: A phase 2/3 study of Bicycle Toxin Conjugate BT8009 targeting Nectin-4 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC): Duravelo-2

Poster Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer Kidney and Bladder

Date and Time: Sunday, June 2, at 9 a.m. CT

Abstract Number: TPS4619

Speaker/Lead Author: Yohann Loriot, M.D., Ph.D., Institut de Cancérologie Gustave Roussy, Université Paris-Saclay

The posters will be made available in the Publications section of bicycletherapeutics.com following the presentations.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating BT8009, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BTC targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist (Bicycle TICA) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle Radio Conjugates (BRC) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

