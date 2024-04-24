

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration is issuing new requirements for charter airlines, commuter airlines, air tour operators, and certain aircraft manufacturers to implement a Safety Management System, or SMS.



'SMS provides a means for a structured, repeatable, systematic approach to proactively identify hazards and manage safety risk,' FAA said in a statement. By incorporating SMS, these aviation organizations will be better able to develop and implement mitigations that are appropriate to their specific environment and operations, it added.



These organizations are required to develop an SMS within three years, depending on the operation. The FAA has required U.S. airlines to have SMS since 2018, and some manufacturers already developed and implemented the system.



The rule also requires those who have an SMS to share hazard information with other aviation organizations so they can work collaboratively to identify and address potential safety issues.



'Requiring more aviation organizations to implement a proactive approach to managing safety will prevent accidents and save lives,' FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken