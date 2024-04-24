

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Office of the United States Trade Representative has announced that Katherine White will serve as USTR's Chief Textiles and Apparel Negotiator. White previously served as International Trade Policy Advisor on the House Committee on Ways and Means.



'Strengthening America's textile industry is a key priority for USTR,' said United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai. 'The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to crafting trade policy that supports industry revitalization and resilience. Ms. White is a skilled and strategic trade negotiator, and I look forward to continuing this work with her as we fight for a better deal for America's textile manufacturers.'



USTR's Office of Textiles is responsible for international trade negotiations affecting textile and apparel products, at the multilateral, regional and bilateral levels, with a particular emphasis on opening foreign markets to U.S. domestic producers.



White joins USTR from the House Ways and Means Committee in the United States Congress where she served as International Trade Policy Advisor. In this capacity, she advised Ranking Member Richard Neal (D-MA) and Democratic Members of the Committee on trade policy matters, shaped U.S. trade laws, and participated in the negotiation, implementation, and enforcement of U.S. trade agreements, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). She has worked closely with the textile and apparel industry during the development of trade legislation.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken