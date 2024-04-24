

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study, titled 'Comparison of Hospital Mortality and Readmission Rates by Physician and Patient Sex,' published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that patients, especially female patients, have better health outcomes when treated by female doctors.



It analyzed Medicare patients hospitalized for medical conditions from 2016 to 2019.



The findings revealed that female patients had an 8.15% mortality rate when cared for by female physicians, in contrast to 8.38% with male physicians, showing a significant difference. Male patients also exhibited a disparity, with female physicians resulting in a 10.15% mortality rate compared to 10.23% for male physicians.



The researchers highlighted the importance of even slight variations in outcomes.



They suggested that male doctors might underestimate the seriousness of their female patients' illnesses, potentially leading to delayed or inadequate treatment.



Female physicians, on the other hand, may establish better communication with female patients, facilitating the exchange of vital information for improved diagnoses and care.



Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa, the study's senior author and associate professor-in-residence of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, emphasized the significance of these findings in advancing patient care.



Tsugawa called for addressing the gender pay gap among physicians to recognize the high-quality care delivered by female doctors and its broader societal advantages.



But more research is needed into how and why male and female physicians practice medicine differently and its impact on patient care, Tsugawa said. 'A better understanding of this topic could lead to the development of interventions that effectively improve patient care,' he said.



