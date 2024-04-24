

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $24.6 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $15.9 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $16.6 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $737.5 million from $807.6 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $24.6 Mln. vs. $15.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $737.5 Mln vs. $807.6 Mln last year.



