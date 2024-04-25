Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar, announces that it plans to release its Q4 and fiscal year 2023 financial statements after market close on Monday, April 29, 2024. UGE International's CEO Nick Blitterswyk and CFO Stephanie Bird will host a live webinar on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 11am EDT to review the results, recent Company updates and answer investor questions following the presentation.

Online Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Time: 11:00am EDT

Register Here

UGE is also pleased to announce that CEO Nick Blitterswyk will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on May 1, 2024 at 10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET. Throughout the following day (May 2, 2024), Mr. Blitterswyk and Sabrina Martin, UGE's Managing Director of Investments, will host 1x1 investor meetings.

To access UGE's Planet MicroCap Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50134

If you cannot make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda":

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

To Book a Meeting with UGE:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with UGE management and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar & battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the United States. With over 500 megawatts of project experience, we're working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact UGE at: investors@ugei.com or +1 (917) 720-5685.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, including project backlog, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information involves material assumptions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those associated with loss of markets, expected sales, future revenue recognition, the ability to secure appropriate sites, the effect of global and regional economic conditions, equipment supply and pricing, changes in electricity prices, delays and over runs in construction, delays in or inability to obtain permits, changes in laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, changes in tax policies and incentive programs, the lack of qualified personnel or management, fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates, demand for the Company's services, and availability of capital and funding. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

