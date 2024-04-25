PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group reported that its net sales were 2.1 billion euros in the first-quarter of 2024, down 3.8% both on a same-store and organic basis, and down 4.6% as reported after taking into account the effects of changes in scope (-1.3%) and fuel (-0.1%), and the calendar effect (+0.6%).
Convenience brands --Monoprix, Franprix and Casino-- reported virtually stable net sales on a same-store basis (+0.1%).
In a separate press release, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon announced the implementation of the reverse share split of its share capital through the exchange of one hundred existing shares for one new share and the reduction in share capital by reducing the nominal value of shares decided by the Board of Directors of Casino on 24 April 2024.
