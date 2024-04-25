

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rubrik Inc. said it has priced its upsized initial public offering of 23.50 million shares of its Class A common stock at $32.00 per share.



In addition, Rubrik has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.53 million shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 25, 2024, under the symbol 'RBRK.'



The offering is expected to close on April 29, 2024,subject to customary closing conditions.



